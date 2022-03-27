Woman accused of trafficking drugs from Dayton to West Virginia gets maximum sentence

A West Virginia woman was recently sentenced in Gallia County, Ohio to the maximum allowable sentence after being accused of trafficking drugs from Dayton to Charleston, West Virginia.

Telicia J. McClelland, 32, of Charleston, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 11 years and a maximum period of 16.5 years on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the first degree, according to a social media post from Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren.

>> Police investigating after gunshot victim arrives on scene of crash in Dayton

According to the post, on May 5, 2021, McClelland was stopped by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for various traffic violations.

Upon approaching McClelland’s vehicle, troopers noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and saw marijuana in the center cup holder and floorboard, Holdren said.

Following a search of the vehicle, troopers found a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol and 894.6 grams of methamphetamine that McClelland was trafficking from Dayton to Charleston, West Virginia, according to Holdren.

McClelland was arrested at the scene.



