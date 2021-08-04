Woman who accused Trevor Bauer of sexual assault told cousin he gave her 'two black eyes' in newly released text messages

Los Angeles Angels manager Dave Roberts relieves pitcher Trevor Bauer during the seventh inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 23, 2021 in San Diego, California. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New documents were filed by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's defense team.

A woman filed a temporary restraining order against Bauer in late June alleging physical and sexual assault.

The documents include texts from Bauer's accuser to her cousin, saying that Bauer gave her "two black eyes."

The woman accusing Los Angeles Dodgers player Trevor Bauer of sexual assault and domestic violence texted her cousin, saying that Bauer gave her "two black eyes," according to new court documents.

The new documents, which contain text message conversations, were filed by Bauer's defense team as he attempts to counter a temporary restraining order filed against him. Bauer denies all of the allegations.

According to the Los Angeles Times, after the incident, the woman sent her cousin a photo of her injured face.

The cousin reportedly wrote back, "As long as it is consensual, I don't have to kill him."

The woman then replied, "It was consensual, but I didn't like the two black eyes ?? Look, he (definitely) took it too far. don't you think lol," the LA Times reported.

An attorney for the woman, Bryan Freedman, reacted to the new filing, telling the LA Times that, "Mr. Bauer's defense team is deliberately twisting the tone of text messages exchanged with an assault victim within hours of her being attacked to try to minimize the long-lasting impact on her physical and mental well-being to this day."

Freedman and Bauer's attorney Shawn Holley didn't immediately return Insider's requests for comment.

"In case after case, the law is extraordinarily clear: supposed 'consent' of the victim is not a defense to assault and battery, especially when it results in bodily harm, but, to be clear, this victim did not consent to be punched in her face, punched in her head, punched in her buttocks or repeatedly punched in her vagina," Freedman added.

In a temporary restraining order application filed June 29, a 27-year-old woman, who Insider has chosen not to name, accused Bauer of getting violent with her during two consensual sexual encounters over a two-month period this spring.

The woman alleged in the request that Bauer performed multiple instances of nonconsensual physical abuse, including strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, hitting her in the face, and anally penetrating her without consent.

In a statement provided to Insider earlier this month, Bauer's agent Jon Fetterolf denied the allegations of abuse and said the encounters between Bauer and the woman were consensual. Bauer is currently on leave from the Dodgers until August 6.

Bauer is expected to appear in court for an evidentiary hearing on August 16.

