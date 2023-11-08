Woman accused in UMass Dartmouth crash ordered not to drive
WBZ-TV's Chris Tanaka reports.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Saddle up, it's time for the 57th Country Music Awards.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Amazon's new Fire TV soundbar lets you keep things simple while giving you that movie theater sound. Some are even saying it's the best soundbar on Amazon.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
There's a reason we reach for comfort foods when we're feeling anxious or heartbroken: They can boost your mood. But how do they impact your health?
We have a how-to guide for people looking to play Fantasy Hockey for the first time.
For UCLA, building the No. 4 team in the country took a little bit of everything. A top sophomore class, a fifth-year senior and a sought-after transfer all coming together to build a team that at least on paper, looks like a championship-caliber squad.
SAG-AFTRA has reportedly responded to Hollywood studios’ “last, best and final” offer, rejecting clauses that would let them use AI-created likenesses of deceased performers without consent. The union plans to make a counter-offer that removes the current AI-related language.
The embodiment of "Heat Culture," Haslem with continue his role as mentor and leader from Miami's front office.
Nintendo today confirmed that it is making a live-action film based on its Legend of Zelda franchise.
Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker says cable is "still powerful" and sees potential investment opportunities.
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
Electric adventure-vehicle maker Rivian reported third quarter results that beat expectations, in addition to upping its production forecast for the year, and narrowing its full-year loss projection. Rivian's results come after rivals in the sector have reported demand issues and pullback on spending.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Apple has released watchOS 10.1.1, which includes a fix for a widespread battery drain issue.
Rivian vans are no longer an Amazon exclusive. The automaker said on Tuesday that it will now let other companies buy its commercial electric vans, ending an exclusivity deal that Amazon secured when it pumped more than a billion dollars into Rivian in 2019. Both companies' stock prices rose following the announcement, which they timed with Rivian's third-quarter earnings report.
Spoiler: There's even a dish towel with dogs playing in leaves. Dogs playing in leaves!