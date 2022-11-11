Woman accused of using beer bottles as weapons

Nov. 10—A fracas that broke out in a Crossville night spot Friday night resulted in injuries to two men and the arrest of a man and woman. City police quoted witnesses as stating the woman used beer bottles as missiles during the assaults.

Kelsey R. Brown, 22, Iris Circle, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Mark A. Sherrill, 29, no address listed, was charged with a single count of aggravated assault.

Crossville Police responded to Bootleggers on Hwy. 70 E. around 2 a.m. Nov. 1 on a report of a disturbance and found two men standing in the parking lot when they arrived, bleeding from the head, according to Lt. Dustin Lester's report.

The two told police that a woman inside the bar wearing "an orange pumpkin shirt" had hit both men with beer bottles. Both men had facial injuries.

When police questioned Brown, she told officers she was throwing beer bottles. When they questioned a man with Brown, they were told that he had choked one of the men who was trying to break up the fracas.

Both were taken to the Justice Center and booked on the felony charges with a future appearance in General Sessions Court set.

