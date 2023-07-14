Woman accused of using someone else’s identity, attempting to purchase car from local dealership

An Ohio woman tried to use another person’s identity to buy a new car from a local dealership, according to police.

Jonda Martin is now behind bars.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca found out how employees at Kenny Ross in Castle Shannon knew something wasn’t right.

“Very surprising. Kudos, Castle Shannon,” Kellie Suchey said.

Suchey works next door to Kenny Ross Dealership on Library Road and is proud of the dealership employees and the Castle Shannon police department for getting Martin in custody.

Investigators say Martin came all the way from Ohio to the Kenny Ross Dealership on Library Road to attempt to steal a car.

It started earlier this week when police say Martin tried to buy a $63,500 Dodge Durango online.

“At some point, they had reached an agreement where the actor was going to purchase it for that account. Then I believe he ran her credit check, and that’s the flag,” Castle Shannon Police Chief Ken Truver said.

It turned out, investigators say Martin was using the identity and social security number of a woman in Minnesota.

That victim got a notification — and called Kenny Ross.

“She contacted the dealer and said, hey somebody is trying to buy a car and it’s not me,” Chief Truver said.

She has had her identity stolen in the past, so had installed a credit monitoring system linked to her account.

“It alerted the victim that someone was trying to steal her identity again. And it was enough information to allow police to make an arrest in the case,” Chief Truver saddled.

When Martin showed up to the dealership to buy the SUV, she was met by police, and taken into custody.

According to police, Martin said she wasn’t the mastermind in this situation, and a man named Josh in Ohio gave her the ID.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.06 million sold at local convenience store Student loan forgiveness: $39 billion in debt relief announced for 804,000 borrowers ‘We were always a team’: Grieving father of construction worker who died after fall speaks out VIDEO: Uniontown police officer off the job, facing aggravated assault charges DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts