Woman accused of vandalizing funeral home

Detectives say this woman recently vandalized a Rutherford County funeral home.

A woman told investigators that she was high on methamphetamine when she vandalized a funeral home,

The unusual incident happened on the morning of Saturday, June 24.

While no one was at Eggers Funeral Home during the vandalism, the suspect was caught on tape.

Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reviewed the images and attempted to identify the woman. With no luck, they made the images public last week, and within 24 hours got the name of a suspect.

The 38-year-old Blacksburg, South Carolina, woman was in the Cherokee County, South Carolina, jail on unrelated charges she incurred the same day as the incident at the Cliffside funeral home.

The woman reportedly told investigators she rode her bike from Blacksburg to Rutherford County when she arrived at the funeral home.

In the release that went out to the public, the Sheriff’s Office said, “In between the time the female was causing damage to the funeral home, she made multiple wardrobe changes and multiple hair style changes.”

Detectives used surveillance footage to identify a vandalism suspect.

She proceeded to shower with the garden hose and cause thousands of dollars in damage, according to Detective Brandon Ellenburg with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

She is accused of breaking garage windows and damaging columns with a machete, kicking in a door, pulling up flowers and breaking a surveillance camera.

While speaking to detectives, the woman reportedly said she had been using meth and was hearing voices.

She remains in South Carolina and will be extradited to North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Woman allegedly said she was on meth when she vandalized funeral home