Woman accused of violating plea agreement

May 16—A 38-year-old Odessa woman who was placed on eight years' community supervision in October 2019 was arrested Saturday on a 2021 warrant accusing her of violating her plea agreement in a multitude of ways.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Katherine Ann Thomas was indicted in May 2019 after she was accused of beating an elderly woman with a purse during the course of a robbery. She pleaded guilty to robbery with the understanding it would not be entered into the record if she abided by her community supervision rules for eight years.

In March 2021, the Ector County District Attorney's Office obtained a warrant for Thomas' arrest alleging she'd violated the terms of her plea agreement and prosecutors also asked for her to be adjudicated guilty of the robbery count. According to court records, Thomas committed a burglary, was hanging out with known felons, failed to tell her community supervision officer she'd moved, failed to report to her supervision officer and failed to pay her court-ordered restitution and supervision fees.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office arrested her on Saturday and is being held without bond.