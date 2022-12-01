Woman accused of weapon use, bias crime in Hawthorne Park

Nov. 30—A woman faces felony bias crime and weapon-use charges accusing her of wielding a large metal pipe, accosting three boys playing basketball in a Medford park and making statements about an 11-year-old child's race during the confrontation.

Candice Felicia Hastings, 30, was arrested Sunday on accusations she held a "large, black metal pipe" above her head and interrupted a basketball game between two brothers, ages 12 and 5, and their 11-year-old friend shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an affidavit filed by Medford police in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The father of the two brothers, who'd brought the boys to the park, witnessed the altercation and called police. He told police he stepped in and intervened before Hastings could swing her pipe at the 11-year-old and his 5-year-old son.

During the altercation, Hastings allegedly shouted at the 11-year-old about his race.

The child told police she shouted "You Black boy!" at him while she chased him and his friends with the pipe from the basketball court.

"I got scared," the 11-year-old told police about the incident.

Once on scene, police found the metal pipe believed to be involved in the altercation, as well as Hastings at the park, according to the affidavit. When police questioned her about the incident, Hastings did not comment.

Hastings made her initial court appearance Tuesday, Circuit Court records show.

At the hearing, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Ravassipour set bail at $7,500 and set conditions upon Hastings' release that included no possession of weapons, firearms or ammunition, not to consume any alcohol or intoxicants and no contact with the alleged victims.

Although court records list a Eugene address for Hastings, court records in Oregon only show a criminal history in Jackson County.

Circuit Court records show Hastings has prior pending charges of first- and second-degree trespassing, harassment, interfering with police and resisting arrest. The charges allege she trespassed in a condemned house in the 8000 block of Gladstone Avenue in August last year and resisted arrest, kicking a Medford police officer in the upper thigh, while reportedly trespassing Nov. 1 this year in the 400 block of South Riverside Avenue.

As of midday Wednesday, Hastings remained an inmate in the Jackson County Jail.

