Woman accused of wielding woodworking tool in attack given deferred prosecution agreement

Feb. 16—A Flathead County District Court judge dismissed this month an assault case against a woman accused of attacking another woman with a woodworking tool late last spring.

Judge Danni Coffman dismissed the case without prejudice Feb. 6 at the behest of prosecutors after Ashley Jean Morse, 36, signed a deferred prosecution agreement. Though Morse initially faced a felony assault with a weapon charge, prosecutors had amended it to misdemeanor assault by the time of the agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, Morse must remain law-abiding for one year. Prosecutors can refile the charge if Morse violates the agreement.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Morse at a Bigfork gas station on June 12 after responding to a report of an assault on Swan Way, according to court documents. The victim said that she and Morse argued about people staying on the property without the landlord's permission in the moments before the alleged attack.

Morse allegedly charged the victim with what authorities later determined was a draw knife. During the ensuing struggle, Morse struck the woman on her arm with the tool and wounded her, court documents said. The victim suffered more wounds trying to wrest the draw knife from Morse, according to court documents.

