Woman accused of wiping her saliva on Girl Scout, spitting on Denton grocery employee

A 22-year-old woman is accused of wiping saliva on a Girl Scout outside of a Kroger and then entering the supermarket and spitting on a store employee, according to police and a news report.

The woman was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Kroger on University Drive, Denton police said.

As of Monday, Denton police had not released the name of the woman, who faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger, 500 W. University Drive.

Several people called 911 to report the woman’s behavior, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Denton police believe the woman spit on her hand and then wiped it on a Girl Scout who was selling cookies outside of the store, according to the news report.

The woman then walked into the store and spit on an employee’s chest, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.

When Denton police arrived, they found the woman in the parking lot. An adult who was with the Girl Scout and the victims did not want to press charges against her, the newspaper reported.

The woman also had an outstanding warrant on a charge of public intoxication.

The Denton Record-Chronicle said a police report did not specify if the woman gave a reason for her behavior, but it stated that she talked to officers about unicorns.