Woman accused of working as dentist in Las Vegas without license

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State officials allege a woman was performing dental procedures in Las Vegas without a license, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Monica Davis faces a charge of illegal practice of dentistry, a felony, for running the business on Sahara Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard in the west valley, documents said.

State investigators said Davis ran a company called The Veneer Experts, but the business had no license. The company also lists Chicago as a location on its website. Officials said Davis moved to the Las Vegas area from Illinois, though there was no indication she had a license in either state, state officials said.

A woman who filed a complaint told state investigators she saw an advertisement for the business on Facebook and scheduled an appointment, documents said.

The woman said she arrived at the location provided to her in a text message, finding the veneer business in a room at a beauty parlor, documents said.

The person who performed the procedure, later identified as Davis, shaved the woman’s tooth, and applied a composite to it, documents said.

“[The patient] stated during the process, red flags started to come up,” investigators wrote in court documents. “[The patient] did not observe a dental tray or an autoclave, a device used to clean and sterilize dental equipment.”

The procedure left the woman with a larger tooth and fused several surrounding teeth, documents said.

“[The woman] asked Davis about being able to floss because the teeth look fused together. Davis told [the woman] they do not fix that,” documents said.

The woman later contacted The Veneer Experts again. The woman on the phone told the patient she owed $50 and needed to call a number to schedule another appointment, documents said. The person on the phone also asked the patient to bring cash.

Two weeks after the woman’s appointment, the veneer broke off. The woman went to a dentist who told her “it was not real dentist-grade” material, documents said.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Public Safety arrested Davis on Jan. 30, records said. She posted bond and was due in court in March.

