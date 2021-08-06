Woman who accused New York Governor Cuomo of groping her files criminal complaint - NYPost

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Cuomo holds COVID-19 update event on Long Island
Jonathan Allen
1 min read
By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A woman who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County sheriff's department, the New York Post reported on Friday.

The woman, whose name has not been made public, was an executive assistant who told state investigators that in one incident Cuomo groped her breast.

She was one of at least 11 women who state investigators this week said were sexually harassed by Cuomo, a Democrat, who is resisting widespread calls, including from U.S. President Joe Biden, to resign, and faces impeachment by state lawmakers.

The executive assistant told investigators that Cuomo called her to the mansion in November 2020, led her into a room, closed the door, slid his hand under her blouse and cupped her breast over her bra, according to the investigators' report, released on Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

There was no immediate response for a request for comment from the sheriff's office. Cuomo, who has been holed up with advisers at the governor's mansion since the report's release, could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; additional reporting by Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)

