Woman accuses Bob Dylan in lawsuit of sexually abusing her in 1965 when she was 12 years old

Bob Dylan is being accused in a new lawsuit of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965. He strongly denies the allegation.

Driving the news: His accuser, identified in court documents as "J.C.," alleges the 80-year-old Nobel-winning folk music legend gave her drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The woman, now 68 years old, accuses the singer-songwriter of sexual abuse, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress.

The suit, filed Friday and first obtained by the New York Post Monday, alleges Dylan, born Robert Allen Zimmerman, "exploited his status as a musician by grooming JC to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse."

She claims his alleged "provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day."

What he's saying: A representative for Dylan said in a statement to news outlets, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free