Woman accuses Bob Dylan in lawsuit of sexually abusing her in 1965 when she was 12 years old

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
Bob Dylan is being accused in a new lawsuit of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965. He strongly denies the allegation.

Driving the news: His accuser, identified in court documents as "J.C.," alleges the 80-year-old Nobel-winning folk music legend gave her drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her.

  • The woman, now 68 years old, accuses the singer-songwriter of sexual abuse, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress.

  • The suit, filed Friday and first obtained by the New York Post Monday, alleges Dylan, born Robert Allen Zimmerman, "exploited his status as a musician by grooming JC to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse."

  • She claims his alleged "provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day."

What he's saying: A representative for Dylan said in a statement to news outlets, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

