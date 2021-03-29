Woman accuses Gov. Andrew Cuomo of unwanted kisses in 2017 visit

ALBANY, N.Y. - A Rochester area woman claimed Monday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was overly forward with her inside her own home, calling her beautiful and kissing her aggressively on the cheeks during a visit to tour flood damage along Lake Ontario in 2017

Sherry Vill, 55, said Cuomo's actions were jarring to her and her family, saying it has left her rattled and fearful to come forward. He kissed her once inside her home and then again outside her home.

"I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one," Vill, 55, said in a Zoom press conference with Gloria Allred, the high-profile women's rights attorney

"I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day Governor Cuomo came to my house. His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family."

Vill marks the latest woman to detail alleged unwanted advances by the Democratic governor, who is being urged to resign by many state leaders for accusations from at least five current and former aides of sexual harassment.

In one case, former aide Lindsey Boylan said Cuomo kissed her on the lips when they were alone together several years ago. Another young female aide said Cuomo groped her at the governor's mansion last year.

Attorney Gloria Allred speaks to reporters outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Feb. 21, 2020 in New York during jury deliberations in the Harvey Weinstein sex-crimes trial.

Other women have described being asked inappropriate, personal questions in one-on-one meetings with Cuomo.

One former aide, Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo asked her if she would date an older man and said she believed Cuomo wanted to have sex with her.

Last week, Bennett's attorney Debra Katz told the USA TODAY Network New York that Cuomo pressured Bennett to sing "Danny Boy" to him soon after she got hired in 2019.

The state Attorney General's Office is investigating all the allegations against Cuomo, as his the Assembly Judiciary Committee in a bid to determine whether the complaints should lead to Cuomo's impeachment if he doesn't resign.

Allred said Vill planned to cooperate with Attorney General Letitia James' probe, but has no plans to press charges, though she it appears it could rise to the level of a criminal matter.

Story continues

Vill, a local business owner, said that after touring her home, Cuomo asked if there was anything else she needed, leaned in, held one of her hands "forcibly grabbed my face with his other big hand and kissed my cheek.”

She said Cuomo invited her to a press conference, but she declined to attend.

Cuomo has apologized for any actions that may have offended anyone, saying repeatedly that he is playful with aides and often hugs and kisses people when he greets them.

Allred said the actions by Cuomo were more than a welcoming and was harassment that needs to be investigated along with the other incidents.

More: Former Andrew Cuomo aide was asked to sing 'Danny Boy' for him, attorney says

More: A second former aide accuses Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment

Joseph Spector is the Government and Politics Editor for the USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Group, overseeing coverage in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. He can be reached at JSPECTOR@Gannett.com or followed on Twitter: @GannettAlbany

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Rochester-area woman accuses Cuomo of unwanted kisses in 2017