Woman accuses man of pulling gun on her to commit sexual assault; police arrest 22-time convicted felon

Jun. 17—A woman walking to a bus stop in Spokane told police a man pulled a handgun on her, directed her to an alley and ordered her to perform oral sex on him Tuesday morning in northwest Spokane.

Spokane police SWAT officers arrested Daniel J. Magee, 39, of Spokane, on Wednesday and jailed him on suspicion of rape and kidnapping. Magee made his first court appearance Thursday on first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping charges, and is scheduled for an arraignment June 28 in front of Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel. He remained in the Spokane County Jail Friday on a $500,000 bond.

The victim told police she was walking to the bus stop on Wellesley Avenue between A and Alberta streets around 7:15 a.m. when a "skinny" man wearing a green bandana over his face approached her, according to a search warrant document filed Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court.

The woman said in the documents the man asked how her day was going, which she replied to and asked how his day was. The victim said the defendant responded by saying something like, "It's about to get a lot better," according to the court records.

She told police that the man pulled a small gold or copper handgun and pointed it at her. He told her to walk with him and took her around the corner to an alley about three or four houses away. The victim said in the documents that the defendant told her he would not shoot her if she followed his directions.

She complied out of fear that the man would shoot her, according to documents. She told police the man told her he hoped she did not miss her bus after the alleged sexual assault.

The victim said she then walked to the nearby Chevron gas station, documents said. A gas station employee told police a woman entered the store around 7:30 a.m. and told him "something really traumatic" happened to her.

The victim said in the documents she then walked to the nearby Safeway where a friend picked her up and took her to her home.

A woman who lives on Wellesley Avenue told police she saw a man around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday "behaving suspiciously" and putting on a green bandana over his face. Another witness said the clothing Magee wore in a security camera photo that police released of the suspected rapist was on the floor inside Magee's residence, documents said. A tattoo on Magee also corroborated the victim's statement.

Magee has 22 felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm, three convictions of theft of a firearm, second-degree robbery, five convictions of first- and second-degree burglary, and riot with a deadly weapon, the police release said.