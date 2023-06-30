Woman accuses Montgomery County deputy of asking for sex acts, internal review reveals

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy resigned this month because a woman is accusing him of asking her to perform sex acts and sending her a video of himself engaging in a sex act, according to an internal review News Center 7 obtained by request.

Deputy Benjamin Williams resigned June 23 as the investigation continued.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell on Thursday that the investigation involves accusations about his behavior concerning the woman, including that he used sheriff’s office computers to track down the woman online.

The woman went to the sheriff’s substation in Harrison Twp. on May 23 and wrote a statement for investigators detailing the now former deputy’s offer to help her with household needs -- with a catch.

“Then he asked me to do favors for favors, like sending nudes or performing sex acts for basic needs/things I wanted,” she wrote, according to the internal review. “I told him no on multiple occasions.”

The review, written by deputies with the office’s special investigations section, revealed more claims including that Williams obtained the address of the woman’s Snapchat account and sent her “a video of Deputy Williams, wearing what appears to be his bike shorts, pulled down.... And he is performing a sex act while holding his cell phone and recording. Deputy Williams is standing in front of a full-length mirror.”

News Center 7 obtained the review because Williams resigned.

This news organization also reached out to the county prosecutor’s office after learning that it appears Williams used department crime computers to learn the victim’s address.

A spokesperson with the prosecutor’s office told this news organization the prosecutor’s office review of the case facts did not show enough information to file felony charges against Williams.

News Center 7 is reviewing a large amount of information about Williams and has requested his personnel files.

We will provide you an update about any developments in the Williams case.



