Woman accuses Palm Beach Gardens police officer of cyberstalking

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A police officer from Palm Beach Gardens was arrested this week on cyberstalking charges filed in Central Florida.

Officer Bryan Broehm, 53, was taken into custody by Palm Beach Gardens police Wednesday on an arrest warrant from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Broehm, an 18-year veteran of the department, was processed at the Palm Beach County Jail and released to authorities in Lake County, which is in the Orlando area.

He faces one count of aggravated stalking and four counts of cyberstalking. According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office arrest report, he is accused of stalking a woman with whom he had been in a dating relationship.

The woman, who ended the relationship this summer, told investigators she suspected Broehm was using her home's video surveillance system to monitor her. She told investigators she granted Broehm access to the security system because she suffers from physical disabilities and she wanted him to have access to the two-way voice system in the event of an emergency.

However, as their relationship deteriorated, Broehm threatened the woman in a "fit of rage" and began asking her questions about people and items he had seen in her home, she told investigators.

She then revoked Broehm's surveillance access and ended their relationship.

Further investigation showed that Broehm made repeated attempts to regain access to the surveillance system, using applications intended to mask or spoof his phone number, the Lake County sheriff report said.

He created a fake account on a resale website the woman was using to sell maternity clothing as a way to make contact with her, the report also stated.

The report indicates that Broehm and the woman previously worked together at the police department in Mount Dora, a city about 35 miles north of Orlando. Broehm joined the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department in March 2003.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay, city police said. The department did not issue any other statements, citing the ongoing investigation.

