The woman accusing Andrew Tate of rape shared messages with Vice where he told her 'the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it'

DANIEL MIHAILESCU/Getty Images

Andrew Tate sent a rape accuser a series of texts endorsing rape, according to Vice News.

They were part of evidence UK police collected while investigating Tate between 2015 and 2019.

Ultimately, the Crown Protection Service did not pursue rape charges against Tate in 2019.

A series of messages were released by Vice World News on Wednesday that appear to show the misogynistic influencer and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate endorsing a sexual assault to a woman who accused him.

The texts and voice messages released by the outlet come a day after Tate failed to secure his release from a Romanian jail in the middle of a sex trafficking investigation into him and his brother.

According to Vice's reporting, Tate sent a woman who accused him of rape in 2013 threatening messages after the incident, including ones where he said he "enjoyed it."

"I love raping you," Tate said in one of the texts shared with Vice. "Monsters are monsters. When ur under my control, I do whatever I please."

Tate was arrested by UK police in 2015 after two women came forward with allegations that he had sexually assaulted them, according to Vice. A third woman who spoke with the outlet also told police that Tate sexual assaulted her in 2014, six months after she said the 2013 incident took place, per Vice.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not bring charges in any of the cases. The third accuser shared texts with Vice that she told the publication Tate sent her after he raped her, which she also said she shared with police. The messages have not been independently authenticated by Insider.

The woman, who used the alias Amelia, told Vice that she and Tate had known each other since 2009 and began dating in 2013. The first night that she went over to Tate's apartment, she told the publication that a flip had switched after she told him she did not want to have sex that night.

"I got up and looked at him and went, 'What's wrong?'" the woman told Vice. "This guy literally laid there and went: 'I'm just debating whether I should rape you or not.'"

She told that outlet that Tate strangled and raped her after that moment, calling her his property and asking "who do you belong to?"

In some of his videos, Tate has made similar comments, calling women the property of men, and has advocated for violence against women in the context of infidelity.

Six months later, the woman had filed a police report and by 2015 she was contacted by the Hertfordshire Police as they sought evidence on Tate. At that point, she turned over her phone which included texts with Tate after the incident, per Vice.

The Hertfordshire police did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

The voice notes provided by the woman from Tate struck a macabre tenor as well.

"Am I a bad person… because the more you didn't like it the more I enjoyed it," Tate can be heard saying in one of the voice notes, per Vice, adding that he wanted to "pin you down and make you do things you didn't like."

The messages painted a grim picture of the evening Amelia described to Vice.

"You didn't like that I was thinking I can do whatever I want to you," Tate said in one voice note provided to the outlet. "That's what it is. I'm the smartest person on this fucking planet."

She told Vice that after Tate sent her a video of him breaking a baseball bat on his shin, she never saw him in person again. He also sent a voice note with the video, according to Vice.

"I am one of the most dangerous men on this planet," Tate said in the video, per Vice. "Sometimes you forget exactly how lucky you were to get fucked by me."

Ultimately, the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to pursue charges against Tate in 2019 and previously told Insider that it did not prosecute Tate because it saw "no realistic prospect of a conviction."

Tate's lawyer did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Andrew Tate has monetized his views through his paid video subscription program "Hustler University," where he has amassed tens of millions of dollars and a legion of largely male followers, according to Buzzfeed News.

Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women were arrested in December on charges related to a Romanian human trafficking and rape investigation into the four. They are accused of exploiting women in the country to produce pornography and are also facing a separate rape accusation.

After losing an appeal on Tuesday, all four defendants will remain in detention at least through the end of January.

