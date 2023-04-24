Woman admits assaulting kid brother, gets probation

Apr. 24—A 19-year-old Odessa woman admitted last week to assaulting her little brother and was placed on four years' deferred adjudication.

According to Ector County District Court records, Cierra Kadence Pogue pleaded guilty to two counts of injury to a child and was sentenced by Judge Justin Low. Under the terms of her plea agreement, Pogue must submit to and complete any drug, alcohol and mental health evaluations, counseling and treatment deemed necessary by her probation officer and participate in anger management classes.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call from a 13-year-old boy around 2:40 a.m. Nov. 22 about a disturbance at the Brady Station apartments.

When officers arrived at the apartment in question, they found the front door was completely off its hinges, Pogue behaving aggressively and her aunt and her 13-year-old brother with obvious injuries, the report stated.

The teenager and Pogue's aunt told police Pogue became upset when she arrived at the apartment and found her brother there.

She pushed the boy out the front door, locked the door and then kicked her aunt, who was sitting on the floor, in the face, according to the report. When the boy broke into the apartment, he and the aunt told police Pogue repeatedly punched him in the face and neck.

When an officer was walking Pogue to his patrol unit, she tried to kick her brother in the face and when the officer was placing Pogue into a patrol unit, the report stated Pogue spit at his face repeatedly, making contact. She did the same thing to a detention officer at the Ector County jail, according to the report.

Court records indicate an assault case in which Pogue's aunt is the named victim remains open.