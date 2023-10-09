Woman admits driving getaway car in fatal $6 Covington robbery

A Florence woman has admitted to her role as the getaway driver in an August 2022 robbery that led to the killing of 60-year-old Virgil Stewart, who was fatally shot while walking home from work in Covington.

Latoya Dale, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday to facilitation of murder and first-degree robbery. Dale is the third person convicted in connection with Stewart’s death.

The gunman, 21-year-old Zachary Holden, was sentenced to life in prison in July and Brooke Shepard, 26, who lent her SUV to assist Dale and Holden in their robbery scheme, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month.

Covington police found Stewart unconscious with a gunshot wound on the 15th Street viaduct over the railroad tracks between Madison Avenue and Russell Street. He later died from his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police reviewed footage from security cameras near the scene and found a 2005 Ford Expedition was the only vehicle to leave the area after the shooting, investigators said in court filings. That vehicle was registered to Shepard, with whom Dale had been in a relationship.

Dale was later identified as the driver and interviewed by detectives a little less than a month after the killing. She was the one who linked Holden with the shooting.

She told detectives she and Holden planned to rob drug dealers with whom they'd been in contact on Facebook.

When a dealer didn't show up for an arranged meeting, Holden became frustrated and decided to rob the next person to come along, which happened to be Stewart.

Dale told police that Holden shot Stewart and came away from the robbery with just $6.

In court on Monday, Dale said she was unaware that Holden, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 327 pounds, was carrying a gun that night.

“I just thought he was gonna strong-arm somebody, or something,” she said.

Dale was indicted in November of last year on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to robbery.

As part of her plea and because of her cooperation with investigators and willingness to testify against Holden, prosecutors agreed to amend the complicity of murder count to a lesser charge of facilitation of murder.

Dale is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Dec. 12 before Kenton County Circuit Judge Patricia Summe.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Third person convicted in NKY robbery in which man was killed for $6