FEDERAL COURT UPDATE FOR ONLINE

A woman on Thursday admitted to a firearm crime after fatally shooting a man while she was in his car in Box Elder, on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Shaide Jo Demontiney, 19, pleaded guilty to an information charging her with use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Demontiney faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for Sept. 28. The court will determine a sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Demontiney was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that on Aug. 16, 2021, tribal police officers responded to a report of a shooting in Box Elder and found a deceased man. Officers learned that Demontiney had shot the man and driven away. Officers found and arrested Demontiney a short time later after the car she was driving broke down on the highway.

Demontiney had a .380-caliber handgun and the victim’s cell phone. Demontiney told investigators that she had been in the car with the victim and had grabbed a handgun from her purse after he had offered her money and drugs for sex and touched her inappropriately. After the victim made another remark, Demontiney shot him in the chest. Demontiney told agents that she did not feel like she was in danger when she shot the victim. Demontiney then took the car and drove off.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Betley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Rocky Boy’s Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Woman admits firearm crime in fatal shooting in Box Elder