Woman admits to killing her mother

Apr. 27—ANDERSON — Bonnie Joslin changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on all counts, including a murder charge related to the death of her mother.

On Tuesday, Joslin, 35, went before Madison County Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims and admitted to killing her mother during a change of plea hearing.

Mona Joslin Davis, 53, was reported missing by a coworker on June 5, 2019. Her body was discovered two weeks later by the Anderson Police Department inside a Madison Square Apartment.

Joslin was charged with auto theft the day after Davis' body was found. While in police custody, law enforcement said they received detailed information from a female jail informant who spoke with Joslin about Davis' death.

Information that Joslin admitted during her guilty plea was true and that she suffocated her mother to death.

According to police records, the informant told police that Joslin told her she had argued with her mother about the purchase of synthetic marijuana before Davis' death. Joslin told the informant she put a pillow over her mother's face and "held it there until her mother stopped moving."

At the time of her arrest, Joslin told police that she had no memory of the events surrounding her mother's disappearance. She said she has blackouts and a mental disorder.

Joslin's guilty plea was on all the charges against her, which includes murder, auto theft, identity deception and false informing. She is facing between 45 to 70 years in prison for the admitted crimes.

David Pumphrey, Joslin's attorney, has indicated his client has mental health issues in his court filings. When contacted, Pumphrey had no comment regarding the case.

Joslin will be sentenced at 2 p.m. on June 2 in Madison County Circuit Court 1 by Sims.

