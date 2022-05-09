Woman admits killing husband because he was in love with someone else, Texas cops say

After deputies found a man with “multiple gunshot wounds” inside a Texas home, his wife admitted she had shot him, according to authorities.

And she said she did so because he confessed “he was in love with another woman,” according to a news release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Her husband was taken to a hospital on Saturday, May 7, where authorities say he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office has not said who called them to the home in Spring.

Karin Stewart, 51, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting, jail records show. She is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Spring is about 25 miles north of Houston.

