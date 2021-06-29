Woman admits to obstructing West Duluth homicide investigation

Jun. 29—A Duluth woman acknowledged Monday that she attempted to mislead investigators and provide a false alibi from her friend after he was involved in a fatal shooting.

Taylor Ann Fredrickson, 28, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aiding an offender for obstructing the investigation into the Sept. 22, 2019, shooting death of 33-year-old Timothy Jon Nelson in West Duluth.

Fredrickson falsely told Duluth police investigators that her friend, Christopher Floyd Boder, could not have been involved in the killing because she was with him the entire night. Boder has since been convicted of murder, with evidence and testimony suggesting he was away from Fredrickson for a significant period of time.

"By giving that statement to law enforcement, you were trying to help Mr. Boder?" Judge Leslie Beiers asked during Monday's hearing in State District Court.

"Yes," Fredrickson admitted.

"And you knew, or had reason to know, that he had been involved in the murder of Mr. Nelson?"

"I had heard that," the defendant testified.

Boder, 33, was convicted by a jury last fall of aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder and is currently serving a 25 1/2 -year prison sentence. The first of four defendants in the case to be convicted, he is currently appealing.

Evidence presented at trial indicated Boder was irate after Nelson attempted to rob him with a BB or flare gun. Nelson's friend, Jamie Sanford, testified that she had the victim drop her off at Boder's residence to obtain drugs. Boder and Sanford were in a car when Nelson, seemingly unaware it was them, suddenly appeared and began a brief struggle with Boder, the witness testified.

Boder fended him off and Nelson left. Sanford testified that she then attempted to broker a peaceful resolution to the dispute, but Boder was enraged, picking up his roommate, James Michael Peterson, and a firearm. She said Boder made a comment about notifying Nelson's parents of "where to find the body" before the men dropped her off at a Proctor gas station.

Story continues

Nelson was later found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in his truck on the 300 block of North 62nd Avenue West. Neighbors reported hearing a struggle, with someone yelling "don't shoot" prior to hearing a gunshot.

Boder and Fredrickson were in a car together when they were stopped by police on Sept. 24. Court documents describe them as having been in a relationship, though Fredrickson on Monday simply said Boder was a friend she had been "hanging around with" for about a year.

A criminal complaint states that Fredrickson told investigators she and Boder had spent the night in a train car that had been converted into a home "somewhere near the alley behind Duke's Towing."

But she acknowledged Monday that she was not present at the murder scene or in the car with Boder before and after the shooting. Fredrickson also admitted that she was asleep a portion of the evening and, therefore, could not account of Boder's whereabouts.

Fredrickson further acknowledged under questioning from defense attorney Kevin Cornwell that she "was told" that Boder had been seen wearing bloody shoes. The complaint states that she told officers that Boder only had one pair of shoes and that he had been wearing them for the past several days.

Cornwell said he at St. Louis County prosecutor Nate Stumme engaged in "significant negotiations and discussions about how to handle the situation," as aiding an offender is an unranked offense that does not fall within the state's sentencing guidelines.

The agreement calls for Fredrickson to receive a stay of imposition, which would allow the conviction to be deemed a misdemeanor if she successfully completes probation, the terms of which will be decided at sentencing.

Fredrickson also pleaded guilty Monday to a third-degree driving while impaired charge for a January 2020 arrest. As it is her third DWI conviction since 2017, she will be required to serve 90 days at the St. Louis County Jail or the Duluth Bethel Female Offender Program. Any jail time imposed on the aiding charge will be capped at 90 days and run concurrent to the DWI case.

Beiers ordered an investigation into Fredrickson's background ahead of sentencing, which is expected to occur in roughly 6-8 weeks.

Two co-defendants' cases remain outstanding. Peterson, 40, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 31 on the same charge as Boder. His girlfriend, Amber Rose Louise Forrest, 31, is slated to face a jury Nov. 2 on an aiding charge after allegedly tampering with the scene of a search warrant by removing two BB guns and a backpack from their residence.