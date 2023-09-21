Woman admits to setting 4 fires in Reseda, LAFD says

A woman has been arrested in connection with at least four arsons in Reseda, Los Angeles fire officials said.

During a period of 72 hours during the second week of September, LAFD firefighters responded to 14 suspicious blazes involving trash, debris or vegetation in the Reseda area. No injuries were reported in any of the blazes.

Investigators believe the suspect, Yoryett Salazar, is responsible for at least four of the fires.

With the help of the Los Angeles Police Department, Salazar was arrested on Wednesday and she apparently admitted to setting four of the blazes, which officials say was confirmed by surveillance video from local businesses.

She has previously been charged with various felonies and misdemeanors, LAFD officials said.

Anyone who has additional information on the suspect, or has photos or videos of the suspicious fires, is asked to contact LAFD’s arson tip line at 213-893-9850 or LAFDArson@lacity.org.

The other fires remain under investigation, fire officials said.

