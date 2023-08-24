Woman who admitted to using meth while pregnant sentenced to 25 years

Aug. 24—WEATHERFORD — The probation of a woman who admitted using methamphetamine while pregnant was revoked and she was sentenced to 25 years in prison in a hearing Wednesday in district court.

Hailey Marie Carter, 26, of Graford, was eight months pregnant at the time of the hearing, according to testimony. In February 2022, she pled guilty and was placed on deferred adjudication for the first degree felony offense of possessing four to 200 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. In the hearing Wednesday, she admitted to using methamphetamine last February and again in May.

After hearing the testimony, 43rd District Court Judge Craig Towson told Carter, "Here you are saying you want to raise and protect your children, but then you're using methamphetamine while pregnant."

District Attorney Jeff Swain called the action one of the "most selfish" things a mother can do, noting the substantial increase in risk of pregnancy complications and developmental damage to a baby associated with a mother's methamphetamine use.

"Protecting the next generation against being damaged by their parents' drug abuse is something that our office and our county's judges are very passionate about," said Assistant District Attorney Jackie Martin, who prosecuted the probation revocation proceeding. "Ms. Carter was strongly admonished by the judge after the first time she tested positive during her pregnancy, she was given additional conditions of supervision, and was sent to jail. She then bonded out and, when she used again, that was it from our perspective. We were done and she needed to go to prison."

At the hearing, Carter pleaded "true" to the probation revocation allegations, which included methamphetamine usage on two occasions as well as failing to complete community service, report to her probation officer and pay her fines and fees. She then testified and asked Towson not to send her to prison, for another chance at probation, and for an opportunity to go to drug treatment. However, she denied having a drug problem.

"Sometimes, we hear that probation is a slap on the wrist," Swain said. "That is only the case if probation violators are not met with punishment. Giving young or low-level offenders a shot at reforming their lives and becoming productive members of our society makes sense in the criminal justice system. It allows us to focus our efforts and spend our money dealing with worse offenders. But the other side of that coin is that you have to be willing to mete out punishment when they continue their criminal conduct, especially when they harm others. That includes unborn children."

Martin said Carter would be eligible for parole when actual time served in addition to good time credit equals a quarter of her sentence. A decision could then be made by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles."