Woman airlifted in critical condition after being shot by police in Bullhead City

Police shot a woman near Miracle Mile and Oatman Road in Bullhead City on Wednesday, the Bullhead City Police Department reported.

Bullhead City police said she was allegedly armed and referred to her as "elderly" but did not give an age.

The woman was airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas in critical condition, Bullhead City police said.

The Lake Havasu City police will look into the incident as it is standard for an outside agency to investigate police officers shooting civilians, Bullhead City police said.

No further details were released.

