Woman airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Red Wing

Apr. 12—RED WING — A woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was reportedly stabbed in the chest inside a Red Wing residence early Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The woman is believed to have been stabbed one time in the chest, according to a news release from the Red Wing Police Department. She was taken by ambulance to Red Wing Mayo Hospital for medical care before being airlifted to another facility. Her condition was unknown late Tuesday morning. No further information about the woman's identity was released.

Members of the Red Wing Police and Fire Departments were called around 2:05 a.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Maple Street in Red Wing. A caller told law enforcement that a woman was "bleeding badly," according to the news release.

Police were familiar with the individuals involved, and an officer responding to the scene reportedly saw the male suspect in a vehicle and attempted to pull the man over. A brief pursuit ensued, but officers ultimately stopped following the man due to safety concerns. His whereabouts are unknown, according to Red Wing police. No further information about the man's identity was released.

The woman was able to speak with officers on scene before being taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"Due to the relationship between the suspect and victim, we do not believe the suspect poses a safety risk to the general public," the department wrote in its news release.

The Red Wing Fire Department assisted the Red Wing Police Department in its initial response. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office assisted with handling calls for service within the city while Red Wing Officers investigated this call.