Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run crash Friday in Wood County

SENECA − The Wood County Sheriff's Office is seeking the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman who was walking with a small child Friday morning and then left the scene.

The incident happened about 10:43 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of George Road in the town of Seneca, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. The woman was walking with the child on the shoulder of the road, when the woman was struck from behind and was injured.

The woman, who was conscious and speaking following the crash, was taken by Life Link helicopter to Marshfield Medical Center, the sheriff’s department said. Her condition is not known at this time.

The child was not injured, the sheriff’s department said.

A chrome vehicle part at the scene is believed to be a part from the passenger side mirror of the vehicle that was involved. The part number indicates it could be from a Ford F-150 or F-250, model year 2015-2020.

The sheriff’s department is reviewing multiple sources of video footage from the area. Anyone with information on the crash should call the sheriff’s department at 715-421-8701 or report information through Wood County Crime Stoppers.

