Woman who alleged rape by Warren County jail officer drops lawsuit

After seven years of litigation, a woman who alleged in a lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by a corrections officer at the Warren County Jail has withdrawn her suit, officials said.

A document filed April 29 in federal court in Cincinnati says the woman agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning she can’t re-file it.

The woman, now 44, initially alleged that she was sexually assaulted in 2013 by two corrections officers during the one and a half weeks she was held at the jail before being transferred to a psychiatric facility. That was her allegation in a lawsuit filed In May 2015.

In an amended lawsuit filed two years later, she said at least three corrections officers sexually assaulted her “on more than one occasion” while in the jail’s booking area.

The jail has three holding cells in the booking area for inmates who have been placed on increased watch, according to court documents. The woman had exhibited “bizarre behavior” and was on suicide watch, the documents say.

She has severe epilepsy, for which she took medication, and had been treated for anxiety and depression, according to court documents. She alleged that she initially didn't receive her anti-seizure medication at the jail and that when medication was finally given to her, it was different than what she usually took.

The documents say her behavior may have resulted, in part, from the medication issue.

Court documents say the woman sometimes "stood naked at the door of the holding cell." Documents also describe how she "soiled herself and her cell," and wrote on the wall in menstrual blood.

As the case progressed, the woman dropped her claims against all officers, except one who worked in the booking area during eight of the days the woman was at the jail. That corrections officer’s attorneys were eventually able to show through surveillance video that he and the woman were together off-camera for a 2½-minute period.

She ultimately alleged that the sexual assault happened during that window of time. No other corrections officers were around the cell at the time.

Court documents say that in the days after the woman alleged she was sexually assaulted, she was taken to a hospital twice. The first, after being found unresponsive in the shower area, and a second time because of “persistent unusual changes in mental state.”

It was during the second hospital visit that a urinalysis showed the presence of sperm. That was not explained in court filings.

The woman's attorney did not return messages seeking comment.

