Woman allegedly assaults father of her child

Elizabeth Brewer, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·1 min read

Aug. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting the father of her baby, Michigan State Police reported.

Lt. Derrick Carroll of the Cadillac Post said troopers responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call from a residence on Bartlett Road in Acme Township on July 23. After they arrived, they saw a man and a woman they identified as Makayla May Phipps, 23, standing on opposite sides of a car.

The man said he had been dropping off his child with Phipps when she became angry with him. Phipps then jumped into the back seat of the car, he told police, and began attacking him and demanding money.

When he tried to call 9-1-1, she retrieved a handgun from the center console of the car and demanded he hang up immediately, the police report indicated.

Phipps was arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail following the incident. She was arraigned in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of interfering with electronic communication devices, causing injury, and a count of domestic violence.

Court records show her bond was set at $50,000. Her next scheduled court appearance is at 9 a.m. Aug. 5.

Recommended Stories

  • Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding

    Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity. The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that will continue through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said. This week's weather added to the hardships in Knott County, where Kirsten Gomez's husband and cousin were gutting their doublewide trailer of drywall, flooring and cabinets ruined by floodwaters from nearby Troublesome Creek.

  • Political consultant fired after displaying photo of local judge alongside Chinese communist leaders

    On his recent podcast, central Florida political operative Xavier Villacis put up a picture of central Florida Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu featuring Chinese Communist Party leaders Mao Zedong and Xi Jinping on either side of the judge.

  • 'VIP trips' cost migrants their lives in Texas smuggling tragedy

    At first, Mexican migrants Pablo Ortega and Julio Lopez enjoyed the smuggling equivalent of a first-class ticket to the United States: complimentary beers, safe houses with video games, even a week at a hunting ranch. Both had borrowed thousands of dollars and paid extra to secure what smugglers promised would be a comfortable trip avoiding the worst dangers of illegal border crossings. On June 27, their special treatment ended: crammed and gasping for air in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in Texas with more than 60 other migrants.

  • Investors swipe left on Match after Tinder CEO departure, poor forecast

    The company, which also owns dating apps Hinge and OkCupid, announced Renate Nyborg's exit from Tinder on Tuesday, making her the sixth chief executive officer to leave the dating app since its founding in 2012. Her departure also comes just three months after Shar Dubey stepped down as Match's boss.

  • Atlantic City's Joe Lupo to run Mirage casino for Hard Rock

    Joe Lupo, who has helped two of Atlantic City's most successful casinos thrive through years of market turbulence, will run the Mirage Hotel & Casino once Hard Rock buys the Las Vegas property from MGM Resorts International, his company said Wednesday. Hard Rock told The Associated Press that Lupo will become president of the casino once the sale is completed and approved by Nevada gambling regulators. The job is among the highest-profile casino leadership positions in the country.

  • Girl, 7, seriously injured in dog attack in Lansing; county seizes two dogs

    The incident happened Saturday in the 1400 block of Ada Street. The two pit bull dogs were seized by Ingham County Animal Control

  • Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

    An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy.

  • The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise, but how do the Steelers stack up?

    They say you can’t put a price tag on happiness, however, the same is not true for NFL franchises.

  • Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Mexican Pizza Permanently

    The chain's CEO also revealed more discontinued items could return to Taco Bell.

  • 9 Charming Small Towns in Montana With Easy National Park Access, Scenic Views, and Delicious Food

    These Montana towns are big on charm and small on crowds.

  • Former Iraqi activists dismayed as powerful groups use protest tactics

    Iraqi activists who demonstrated three years ago against powerful parties and militias that run the country have watched with resentment as those same groups now use street protests to exert political pressure on each other, with impunity. They say it makes a mockery of the demonstrations in 2019 which called for the downfall of a political class whose corruption and mismanagement have kept Iraq mired in dysfunction despite its vast oil wealth and relative peace in recent years. A political deadlock that pits the populist Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr against Shi'ite rivals, mostly groups aligned with Iran, has kept the country without a government for nearly 10 months as both sides compete for power.

  • Former Iowa Jailor Accused Of Having Sex With Inmate In Utility Closet, Rec Yard

    A former corrections officer in Iowa has been criminally charged after allegedly carrying on a months-long sexual affair with one of her jailed inmates. Kayla Mae Bergom, 27, is accused of having multiple sexual encounters with an unnamed inmate following an investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), according to Cedar Rapids newspaper, The Gazette. Bergom, who worked as a jailor for the Tama County Jail, was found to have allegedly engaged in sexual activity i

  • Girl Found Walking on Alabama Road Leads to Discovery of 2 Bodies, Arrest

    The girl was found by a passerby Monday morning. A man was later arrested on a kidnapping charge, and two decomposing bodies were found, officials said.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Paul Pelosi allegedly slurred speech, had drug in system and handed over police privilege card during DUI bust

    Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly had a drug in his system and addressed police with slurred speech during his arrest on May 28.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Parkland school shooter’s sister wants to testify in his trial. But she’s in jail, too

    As Nikolas Cruz enters the third week of his sentencing trial for the Parkland school massacre, his biological sister sits in a Miami-Dade jail on a carjacking charge — and her upcoming trial may now be complicated by his.