Woman who allegedly attacked McCully store clerk over masking arrested at Honolulu airport

Mar. 5—Honolulu police said Adrienna Francisco, the 20-year-old woman wanted for allegedly assaulting a McCully convenience store worker who asked her to wear a mask, has been arrested.

The Sheriff Division arrested Francisco at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport at about 4 :05 p.m. Thursday.

Police and CrimeStoppers thanked the public for their assistance in locating Francisco after earlier this week, with a $20, 000 arrest warrant for suspicion of second-degree assault.

Francisco had been identified as the woman who allegedly assaulted a 7-Eleven store worker at the McCully Shopping Center on Jan. 22.

Francisco entered the store when she was asked by the 54-year-old employee to put on a face mask, police said. She allegedly assaulted the employee and fled, according to police. The victim was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

