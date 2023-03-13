Woman allegedly attempts to smuggle drugs into Butler County Jail through denture adhesive

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 13—A woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to smuggle an illegal drug hidden in denture adhesive into the Butler County Jail, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Riley, 40, of Hamilton, was caught on Sunday after dropping off a tube of adhesive to a prisoner that was tainted with suboxone. She was arrested after an investigation by Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force along with the help of jail investigations. Riley is charged with illegal conveyance of drugs, a third-degree felony.

The suboxone strips were stashed in the lid of a tube of Fixodent that was unsealed.

"I guess she thought we wouldn't check," said Butler County Sheriff's Capt. Morgan Dallman.

The investigation is continuing to determine if others might be charged.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said, "If you try to smuggle drugs into our jail, we will have a cell ready for you."

Recommended Stories

  • Enjoy a Safe and Aesthetic Outdoor Space with A to Z Quality Fencing & Structures, a Farmington Fence Contractor

    A to Z Quality Fencing & Structures installs high-quality fences for clients. They have an online design tool and provide instant quotes.

  • Latch Discloses $3.1M Exposure To SVB Financial

    Latch, Inc (NASDAQ: LTCH) disclosed deposits with SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) of approximately $3.1 million, representing less than 2% of the company's total cash and equivalents as of March 8. Latch believes the FDIC has insured a portion of the deposits. Latch's cash and cash equivalents and current and non-current available-for-sale securities as of March 8 were approximately $215.4 million. Today the U.K. government has announced that HSBC Holdings, Plc (NYSE: HSBC) acquired Silicon V

  • Spain's ombudsman registers 445 church sex abuse complaints

    Spain’s ombudsman said Monday that an independent commission set up a year ago to investigate historic sex abuse by the Catholic church has collected testimonies from 445 victims, as the nation tackles an issue other European countries acted on long ago. Testimonies were still being collected and an update would be issued in parliament before the current government's term expires this year, Gabilondo's office said in a statement. A Madrid-based law firm is conducting a parallel inquiry ordered by the Spanish Episcopal Conference, which for years rejected the idea of taking a comprehensive approach to investigating sex abuse.

  • Avoiding the ‘B-word’: is the US response to SVB’s collapse a bailout?

    Given the antipathy towards Wall Street bailouts in the 2008 crisis, Biden is at pains to stress that ‘no losses’ will be borne by taxpayers

  • 16 Countries that Produce the Best Nurses

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 16 countries that produce the best nurses. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries that Produce the Best Nurses. Nursing is one of the more important and underrated industries in the healthcare sector. While most attention, particularly in America, is often focused on […]

  • Here's Why Investors are Turning to Gold and Silver After Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank FDIC Backstop

    Global financial markets started to panic last week after Silicon Valley Bank — SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) — the 16th largest bank in the U.S. with over $200 billion in assets under management, collapsed on Friday, March 10, 2023. It was the second-largest bank in history to fail, just behind Washington Mutual Bank, the largest savings and loan company in the U.S. at the time that fell apart in 2008. The crisis has already raised warnings about possible contagion spreading to other compa

  • Are Treasury Bonds a Safe Alternative to Bank Savings Accounts?

    Federal regulators' shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered a flight to bond safety over the weekend. Treasury two-year yields dropped to their lowest level this year, Bloomberg...

  • Best gifts for men on Amazon

    Looking to buy a gift to make the special guy in your life smile? Here are 15 of the best gifts for men to please dudes of all kinds.

  • Why Experts Predict Another Gas Price Dip on the Horizon Despite Spring Break Hike

    You might have noticed gas prices going up recently. That cost hike is due to increased demand from spring break travelers and the switch to the more expensive-to-produce summer blend at the pump....

  • Frustrated migrants storm border between Mexico and El Paso, Texas

    Hundreds of people, mostly Venezuelans, were met with barbed wire and police in riot gear.

  • Family of killed activist announces results of autopsy

    The family of an activist killed by Georgia State troopers at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center have released the findings from their independent autopsy.

  • Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California

    A levee break doubled in size Monday on a storm-swollen river in California's central coast, complicating repair efforts and spilling floodwaters into farmland and agricultural communities — even as yet another atmospheric river took aim at the swamped state. The Pajaro River's levee rupture has grown to 300 feet (90 meters) since it failed late Friday, officials said. Built in the late 1940s to provide flood protection, the levee has been a known risk for decades with several breaches in the 1990s.

  • CoinMarketCap News, Mar 13: Bitcoin's Rally Hides an Uncomfortable Truth

    The crypto industry's medium and long-term problems got far worse on Sunday.

  • What Signature Bank Failure Means for Crypto, According to Experts

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the subsequent measures regulators took to avoid more damage on March 12 due to fears of contagion prompted the FDIC and the Federal Reserve to close...

  • Analyst Sees Entry Opportunity in Sinking Bank Stock

    Options traders are piling on SCHW amid Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

  • Broncos to give OT Mike McGlinchey a 5-year, $87.5 million deal. Grade: D

    The Denver Broncos will give former 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey a 5-year, $87.5 million deal, which seems like magical thinking.

  • Zebra bites Ohio man’s arm off before being put down

    While deputies were treating the man, the zebra continued acting irate and charged one deputy's cruiser.

  • Houston woman left unable to walk by robber's attack after Chinatown cash withdrawal

    Houston police are searching for a man who followed and then robbed a woman shortly after she withdrew cash from a bank in Chinatown. Nhung Truong, a 44-year-old mother of three from Vietnam, went to the Bank of America at 9875 Blackhawk Boulevard and withdrew a large amount of money for an upcoming trip before driving 24 miles to the 9800 block of Bellaire, where the robbery took place at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, according to reports. In surveillance footage, Truong can be seen walking in front of a shopping center before a man approaches her and grabs her from behind, causing her to drop her belongings.

  • Marriott Reveals Lewd Details of Claim Against Michael Irvin

    USA Today SportsThe Marriott hotel chain claims that NFL commentator Michael Irvin made a lewd remark to an employee, repeatedly touched her, and then leered at her and made a crude comment after she walked away.“Irvin… asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a ‘big Black man inside of [her],” attorneys for Marriott said in a court filing on Friday.The filing, obtained by The Dallas Morning News, was the latest twist in a $100 million lawsuit filed by the football hall of famer a

  • 21-year-old stabs sleeping man with kitchen knife she hid in bed, Pennsylvania cops say

    She waited until the man fell asleep and plunged the knife into his upper body, police said.