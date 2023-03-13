Woman allegedly attempts to smuggle drugs into Butler County Jail through denture adhesive

Mar. 13—A woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to smuggle an illegal drug hidden in denture adhesive into the Butler County Jail, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Riley, 40, of Hamilton, was caught on Sunday after dropping off a tube of adhesive to a prisoner that was tainted with suboxone. She was arrested after an investigation by Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force along with the help of jail investigations. Riley is charged with illegal conveyance of drugs, a third-degree felony.

The suboxone strips were stashed in the lid of a tube of Fixodent that was unsealed.

"I guess she thought we wouldn't check," said Butler County Sheriff's Capt. Morgan Dallman.

The investigation is continuing to determine if others might be charged.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said, "If you try to smuggle drugs into our jail, we will have a cell ready for you."