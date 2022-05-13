Woman allegedly bit an officer and spit on others

May 13—SALEM TWP. — Police filed charges against Jessica Butts, 45, of Wilkes-Barre, alleging she assaulted officers who responded to a report of a woman with no pants seen running into a wooded area along Salem Boulevard Tuesday night.

Butts faces charges of aggravated and simple assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and trespass. She was arraigned Wednesday and, unable to post $25,000 bail, was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer responding to the report saw a woman wearing a black shirt and no pants in the wooded area around 8:20 p.m. The officer made contact with her and asked what was going on. During their interaction the officer smelled "a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath." The officer said the woman yelled profanities and obscenities "creating a physically offensive condition which served no legitimate purpose."

Initially the woman refused to give her name, but later identified herself as Jessica Butts. An officer who provided backup support attempted to confirm the woman's identity with 911.

Emergency Medical Services was contacted for a possible mental illness situation. The woman ran further into the woods against the commands of the officers. One of the officers caught the woman and placed her into custody.

EMS arrived, but the woman again refused to identify herself and answer questions regarding treatment. She continued to cause a disturbance, but was placed in the ambulance. She began to comply with a paramedic, but acted out after noticing an officer was in the ambulance. The woman was held down and while being strapped to a stretcher experienced a medical emergency that she eventually came out of.

The woman spit on the paramedic and the officer, who covered her face with a blanket until a "re-breather" was put on her to prevent her from spitting on anyone.

At the hospital where she was transported she was strapped to a bed. Berwick police were asked to use their portable "live scan machine" to ascertain her identity. But while doing that the woman bit one officer and spit on another.

Upon being controlled and restrained police positively identified the woman by fingerprint as Butts. Police verified there was an arrest warrant for her driving under the influence in Monroe County. Police also confirmed with Talen Energy that Butts was not permitted on its property.

