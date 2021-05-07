Woman allegedly broke into home and put on resident's clothes

The Daily Beast

In what has become a commonplace occurrence these days, Fox News host Tucker Carlson addressed a controversy purely of his own making on Thursday night, this time regarding his dangerous and sloppy suggestion that dozens of Americans a day are dying from the coronavirus vaccines.How did he explain away the highly misleading and disingenuous speculation? Well, by blaming it all on President Joe Biden, of course.Carlson, who has increasingly sought to cast doubt on the efficacy and safety of the highly effective vaccines, took his vaccine skepticism to new heights on Wednesday night when he cited a faulty open-sourced database dubbed a "a breeding ground for misinformation" to suggest that thousands of Americans have died from the shots."Between late December of 2020 and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccine in the United States," Carlson exclaimed, citing the Center for Disease Control's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. "That is an average of roughly 30 people every day. So, what does that add up to? By the way, that reporting period ended on April 23, and we don't have numbers past that."While acknowledging that there's been criticism of the VAERS database's numbers and insisting he believes "vaccines aren't dangerous," Carlson still spent 15 minutes speculating that the federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines are leading to an untold number of deaths."The actual number is almost certainly higher than [30 people every day], perhaps vastly higher than that," he said at one point.Of course, Carlson never once noted that the CDC itself had analyzed the reports of deaths submitted to VAERS—which is nothing more than open-access data—and offered the following conclusion: "A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines."Following a 24-hour period in which he was roundly criticized and fact-checked—including from his own Fox colleagues—Carlson issued his rebuttal. And he wanted his critics to know he was "just asking questions." Oh, and it's also Biden's fault."We looked up the numbers the Biden administration has gathered on vaccine safety. Then last night, we boldly read those numbers on television—the Biden numbers," Carlson began with a mocking tone."As we did that, we noted the administration's reporting system for injuries—it's called VAERS—has been credibly accused of being inaccurate," he added. "We also noted that very same system has been used for a long time."Once again insisting that "more deaths have been connected to the new COVID vaccines over the past four months than all previous vaccines combined" in recent years—again, something the CDC has thoroughly knocked down—Carlson claimed he was just seeking answers."Very same system, very different results," he said, adding: "How does this happen? So what is that explanation? We still don't know. Instead of answering that simple and important question, the usual chorus of partisans started screaming and calling for censorship!"After mocking his critics for telling him the VAERS numbers are untrustworthy, he wanted to know why "hasn't the Biden administration fixed its reporting system" and "what are the real numbers."Carlson, meanwhile, ended the segment by flipping the indignation over his reckless speculation back onto his critics, insisting they are actually the ones who are doing harm to the public."It's fair to ask how much harm this medicine causes. No one has told us," he declared. "Their position is, you don't need to know the rate of injury! That doesn't matter. Anyone who asks about harm is immoral. That's what they're arguing. If you ever find yourself arguing that, you will know for certain you have lost the thread. You are no longer arguing for public health. You're doing something else entirely."Carlson, of course, could just read the disclaimers when searching the database to realize that it's not a typical government data source and the numbers don't reflect direct causation."Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information," one disclaimer reads, while another warns: "The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to reach conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines."