Woman who allegedly broke into SUV, stole wallet arrested

(KRON) – A woman who allegedly broke into an SUV and stole a wallet on Thursday was arrested, the Palo Alto Police Department said.

Palo Alto police dispatch received a report of an auto burglary in progress around 8:58 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Woman rams alleged stolen vehicle into patrol car during police pursuit in Colma

Responding officers noticed the suspect seated inside a white 2020 Ford Escape in the 900 block of High Street. According to police, the suspect exited the vehicle and walked away. After contacting the suspect, officers found pry marks on the car indicating that entry into it had been forced.

According to the police investigation, the suspect had used a key as a pry tool to damage and force open the door, and then she entered the vehicle. Officers said they found a wallet in the suspect’s jacket, which was allegedly stolen out of the Espace. The owner of the wallet, a man in his fifties, confirmed the wallet belonged to him.

The wallet was returned to the owner.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Morgan Hill resident, Ammiel Elisabeth Lawson.

Lawson was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for auto burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto’s dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.