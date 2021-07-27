Woman allegedly drunk driving while infant was left alone in apartment

Jul. 27—Susan Howard, 33, Berea, was arrested by Berea Police Department on Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A)/first offense), endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched to Brooklyn Boulevard in reference to a woman in a red Nissan who struck another car and was possibly in an argument with another man.

The officer found the car and started speaking with Howard. According to the citation, the officer believed they could smell alcohol coming from Howard.

Howard allegedly told the officer she had drank two shots of 99 and two shots of fireball. The officer found many almost empty beer cans outside the apartment and an empty shot of 99 inside.

The officer conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test on Howard, which she allegedly could not pass.

Howard allegedly did not wish to speak to an attorney and agreed to take a breath test. According to the citation, the results of the breath test were 0.171.

While she was being arrested, an officer stepped inside the apartment and found Howard's eight-month-old infant alone.

According to the citation, the infant was left alone while Howard left the apartment.

While Howard was being transported, she allegedly kicked out the passenger-side rear door glass while displaying what the officer believed to be "a threatening behavior."

Howard was charged and lodged in Madison County Detention Center.

Man charged with trespassing, burglary, harassment, and criminal mischief

Orville Richardson, 38, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond Police Department on Saturday and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree burglary, and harassment with no physical contact and no injury, third-degree criminal mischief.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched to West Blair Avenue in reference to a disturbance.

A resident called 911 and allegedly advised Richardson kicked their door down, laid down, and went to sleep. Dispatch alerted the officer Richardson has criminally trespassed there before on July 16 by another officer.

When the officer arrived, they spoke with the victim who allegedly told the officer Richardson, her ex-boyfriend, was asleep in her bedroom on her bed.

The officer immediately detained him and read him his Miranda rights, which Richardson said he understood and did not wish to speak with the officer.

The victim allegedly told the officer Richardson at first knocked on her bedroom window. She allegedly fled to her spare room where she could call 911 without Richardson seeing or hearing her from outside.

The citation states, Richardson then went to the door on the side of the house and allegedly kicked it in while the victim was standing in the entryway to the spare bedroom. The victim was in the line of sight of the door Richardson damaged.

Richardson allegedly ran through the kitchen to the victim. While she was trying to call 911, Richardson allegedly grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her, repeatedly telling her to be quiet and not to call the law.

The victim allegedly told the police she did not know what else to do because she was scared Richardwoul was going to beat her, so she allegedly let him go into her bedroom to sleep while she called 911.

According to the citation, the officer located significant damage to the door as well as the frame. The officer believed the damage appeared consistent with the door being forced inwards. The officer found debris on the inside of the home, a dent on the lower part of the door on the outside, and an imprint in the shape of a footprint.

The officer spoke with the victim, who allegedly told the officer this is about the tenth time the police have been at her house regarding Richardson. The victim allegedly told the officer the violence has been escalating, and she has been frightened of him every single time the police have been involved.

The victim allegedly told the officer her relationship with Richardson ended more than a month ago. In the citation, the officer noted the victim was adamant Richardson never lived with her and only occasionally visited.

Richardson was charged and lodged in Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

Samantha McSwain, 32, Amelia, fourth-degree assault.

Shane Perkins, 44, Richmond, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) giving an officer false identifying information, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).

Rodney Dreaden, 27, Irvine, second-degree wanton endangerment.

Thomas Simmons, 55, Pikeville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first-offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first-offense), and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Newby, 38, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified/first offense), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Estepp, 37, Richmond, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.