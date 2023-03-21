Woman allegedly enters wrong apartment, assaults responding state troopers
A Westmoreland County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting troopers who responded to a call about her entering an apartment that wasn’t hers.
Keri Myers, 42, entered an apartment on Limerick Road in Sewickley Township on March 15, woke up the residents and had to be forcefully removed due to her level of intoxication, according to a report from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
Responding troopers said she became belligerent and combative, resisted arrest and assaulted them.
Myers is charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and aggravated assault.
She was placed in the Westmoreland County Prison on $30,000 bond.
