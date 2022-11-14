Woman allegedly fired gun in Grand Forks, charges pending

Nov. 14—GRAND FORKS — A woman was taken into police custody after allegedly firing a handgun in Grand Forks on Sunday, Nov. 13.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched for a report of shots fired at 8:30 a.m. in the area of 137 Columbia Ct.

The man who called dispatch reported observing a woman in front of his residence firing a gun.

A woman was taken into custody and a handgun was found at the scene, the release says.

The GFPD found no one injured on the scene. The home had observable damage.

Assisting on this call were the Grand Forks Sheriff's Department, UND Police Department and the Altru Ambulance.