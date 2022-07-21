Woman allegedly fired shots at car with kids inside after argument at Taco Bell, records show

A woman was arrested after allegedly firing shots after an argument at a local fast food restaurant.

On July 20, Memphis Police (MPD) responded to a shots fired call at a Taco Bell in the 3300 block of Poplar Avenue.

Officers sitting in squad cars across the street from the restaurant heard a gunshot, then saw a red Chevy Impala leaving the scene, according to an affidavit.

Two victims told police that a woman driving the vehicle had just shot at them.

Officers pursued the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Shuntae Daniels, was ordered out of the car and detained, MPD said.

An officer noticed the butt of a handgun on the rear passenger floorboard.

A spent .45 shell casing was also found in the rear passenger door well by the door handle, according to the affidavit.

Daniels was taken back to the Taco Bell to be identified.

Four people identified her as the person who shot at them after an argument in the parking lot.

One person told police Daniels had almost hit her vehicle.

Daniels allegedly shot at the vehicle while four small children were inside, police said.

No one was injured.

Daniels was taken to Jail East.

She’s charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, records show.

