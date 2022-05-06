Woman allegedly flashed, threatened Memphis police officer while drunk, records show

A woman was arrested after acting erratically and threatening to assault a Memphis police officer while intoxicated.

The incident happened May 5 in the 4500 block of Spring Valley Drive.

A woman called police after a disturbance between her and her mother, according to an affidavit.

The woman said her mother assaulted her and she wanted her to go to jail.

Once officer placed handcuffs on the mother, the daughter, whom police identified as Curtesha Galvin, jumped on her mom and began screaming that police weren’t going to take her to jail, the affidavit said.

Galvin, 24, reportedly said she would take a charge for false reporting and that the assault never happened.

When officers took the mom outside to talk, Galvin repeatedly banged on the glass door, demanding to be let outside.

During the outburst, police said Galvin repeatedly flashed her breasts to an officer.

Galvin was reportedly told she would be taken to jail if she came outside.

When Galvin did come outside, police noticed a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.

She was taken into custody.

While in the back of a squad car, Galvin threatened to spit on the officer and kick him, the affidavit said.

She was taken to Jail East.

She’s charged with Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Indecent Exposure and Public Intoxication.

