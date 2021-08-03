Woman allegedly found with meth after traffic stop

Aug. 3—An Irvine-woman is facing several charges after being stopped on Irvine Road by deputies with the Madison County Sheriffs Office.

Lisa Neal, 55, of Irvine,was stopped by deputies after they observed she was driving 68 mph in a 55 speed limit zone. Upon conducting a traffic stop, Neal could not produce a valid insurance card. While Neal was looking in the glove compartment for her insurance papers, she seemed very nervous and was visibly shaking according to the citation.

While she was searching, deputies ran her name through CourtNet for her criminal history. Deputies discovered Neal had recent drug charges and they requested to search the vehicle. Neal gave approval for the search, and was still fumbling through her vehicle.

When Neal exited the vehicle, she grabbed her purse. According to the citation, deputies asked her consent to search the purse and she replied there was nothing in the bag, and she thought they wanted to only search the car. She told the officers she would show them inside her purse herself while they shown a light inside.

Deputies spotted a change purse with a clear baggie sticking out, the citation states. When asked to see the baggie, Neal rummaged through the bag again and then deputies noticed the baggie was gone. On her hand, deputies saw white crystallized substance residue on her palm. When they shined their lights on the ground, deputies found a ripped clear baggie with a suspected methamphetamine weighing around 1.2 gross grams.

Neal was placed in handcuffs and read her Miranda Rights, which she waived. She told the officers she had meth in the baggie and as also found to have one and a half pills of Suboxone.

Neal was taken to the Madison County Detention Center and charged with first offense prescription container substance not in proper container, speeding 13 mph over the speed limit, first offense failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Man attempts to evade police after lying about identity

A Lexington man was arrested by Kentucky State Police after he was stopped on Mount Vernon Road, south of Berea.

He was a passenger in the vehicle stopped, and when asked for valid proof of identification Maurice Haynes, 31, of Lexington, could not provide any. He advised to troopers his name was "Marice Hanes" and Post 7 Dispatch was unable to locate the above with the spelling he provided, according to the citation. Upon further investigation it was determined the above provided a false spelling in attempt to conceal his identity.

Troopers were able to locate the correct information for Haynes, who then attempted to flee the scene.

A citation states Haynes ran back towards Highway 25 off onto Appalachian Court. Troopers deployed two cartridges from his taser which connected one probe to the back of Hayne's arm. The troopers continued to pursue Haynes who lost footing on the sidewalk and continued to resist arrest after law enforcement apprehended him. Haynes was told if he did not comply again with troopers, he would be tased again. He complied with them, and was taken to Madison County Detention Center without incident.

Haynes had an active extraditable warrant out of Indiana.

He was charged with second-degree fleeing and evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, and giving officers false identifying information.

Other arrests include:

—Jeffery Harrison, 39, Lexington, warrant for buy or possess drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and persistent felon offender.

—James Kerby, 46, Berea, first offense, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and possession of marijuana.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.