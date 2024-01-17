Woman allegedly had four Colombian citizens in trunk at Massena border crossing

Jan. 17—MASSENA — A woman faces federal charges alleging she tried to smuggle four undocumented aliens into the U.S. in the trunk of her car.

Cynthia Thomas, age and address not available, is charged in U.S. District Court, Plattsburgh, with attempted transportation of aliens after four citizens of Columbia were allegedly found Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the trunk of a 2002 Cadillac Escalade she was operating at the Massena port of entry.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the court, Thomas appeared nervous at the border crossing because "her hands were shaking and she failed to maintain eye contact when asked basic primary questions" by officers.

An officer asked her to lower the rear passenger window, which the complaint says made her nervous behavior increase. The officer then inspected the vehicle's trunk, where he observed a blanket spread across the trunk area with several bulges throughout it.

"When the officer touched the blanket, it began to move," the complaint states. "The officer removed the blanket and observed one female and four males laying down."

The four people in the trunk were identified as Columbian citizens with no lawful immigration status in the U.S. One of the people had previously been deported from the country.

The complaint states that Thomas had picked up the four in a parking lot in Cornwall, Ontario, about 30 minutes before arriving at the port of entry. She allegedly told officers she knew her passengers "were illegal aliens and that she knew this because they did not speak English and had to cross the border illegally."

She said once she dropped the four individuals off in the U.S., she was supposed to drive back to Cornwall to meet with an unidentified person who coordinated the crossing and be paid between $700 and $1,000 for transporting each person.

Thomas was ordered held in federal custody pending a detention hearing Tuesday.