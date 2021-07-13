Woman allegedly held captive is rescued by police after leaving notes in public bathrooms

Corey Brewer was arrested after a woman claimed he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for months (Allegheny County Jail)

A woman who claims she was being held captive by a man was rescued by police after leaving notes in Pennsylvania public restrooms asking for help.

Corey Brewer, 38, of Pittsburgh was arrested on multiple charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation, sexual assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and unlawful restraint.

This was after he allegedly held a woman captive for multiple months while both physically and sexually abusing her.

The Scott Township police were first tipped off on 8 July when they were called to a Walmart store in Carnegie by employees after they discovered a handwritten note in the bathroom.

The note had the woman’s name and claimed that she was being held captive by Mr Brewer, according to the criminal complaint.

Police then went to Mr Brewer’s home but were unable to make contact with the suspect.

Then on 9 July, police were able to reach the victim by phone through Mr Brewer. But the call ended when they realised the woman was unable to talk without the man listening in.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Fallingwater museum on 10 July after another note was stuck to the mirror in the woman’s bathroom.

The woman wrote that she has been held hostage since 1 May, and she asked police to not give up on helping her.

“If I don’t make it, tell my family I love them,” she wrote.

Police issued a search warrant of Mr Brewer’s residence on 11 July, rescued the alleged victim, and arrested the suspect. The woman reportedly told police that the man confiscated her phone and prevented her from escaping.

Her identity has not been revealed to the public.

The woman alleges that Mr Brewer sexually assaulted her, punched her, and strangled her multiple times, according to the complaint. She said the man threatened to kill her and her children if she tried to leave.

The complaint also states that Mr Brewer took nude photos of the woman against her will and cut her with a knife on the foot.

Mr Brewer was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on 22 July for the charges against him.