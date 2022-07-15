Woman allegedly held victim at gunpoint in bed while 2 men robbed him, police say

A woman was arrested after allegedly helping two men rob someone at gunpoint.

On June 18, Memphis Police officers responded to a robbery in the 500 block of E. McLemore.

A man said a woman he knows as ‘Angel’ came over and started texting someone on her phone, according to an affidavit.

When the woman got out of bed to go to the bathroom, two armed men came into the home, police said.

The men put a gun to the victim’s head and told him not to move.

The men took several items including clothing, shoes, prescription medication and money from the victim’s home and vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The woman allegedly held a gun to the victim’s head to keep him from getting out of bed.

She made him give her the code to his phone and said if he didn’t, one of the gunmen would ‘blow his head off,’ according to the affidavit.

The property stolen from the victim was valued at $7,000.

He gave police a contact number and Facebook picture of the woman.

Police identified her as Alana Celeste Dorsey, 18.

The victim identified Dorsey in a photo lineup.

She’s charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery, records show.

