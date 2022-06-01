Woman allegedly helped boyfriend kidnap 2-year-old niece

A woman was arrested after allegedly helping her boyfriend kidnap his niece.

On Oct. 17, Memphis Police responded to an apartment on Royal Chartres W. to assist Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a kidnapping.

A woman told police that her brother and his girlfriend had kidnapped her 2-year-old daughter, according to an affidavit.

The woman said her brother, identified as Jonas Hall, was not allowed to take the girl.

MPD issued a City Watch for the toddler, who was later found.

Hall and a woman identified as Alexandria Roy, 22, had gotten into a verbal altercation with the property owner over a vehicle, police said.

Hall then reportedly took the toddler to a silver sedan with Roy and another woman inside before driving off.

A detective made numerous attempts to call and text Roy, but she did not respond, according to the affidavit.

Hall also did not respond.

Eventually, the child’s mother was able to communicate with Hall and told him he did not have permission to take the child and to bring her back.

According to police, the suspects dropped the girl off at a relative’s house hours later.

Hall was arrested on Oct. 28.

Roy was arrested and charged with Kidnapping, records show.

