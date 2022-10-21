Woman allegedly hit son with car while attempting to run over husband

A Memphis mother is behind bars after allegedly hitting one of her children with her car while attempting to run over her husband.

On Oct. 19, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to the 4000 block of Bayliss Avenue.

According to an affidavit, a woman identified as Audrey Kimble had attempted to run over her husband in a Mercury Mountaineer while their 2-year-old child was unrestrained in the front passenger seat.

Kimble’s 9-year-old son was also inside the vehicle in the backseat.

Kimble attempted to run over her husband several times, police said.

She also allegedly hit his Ford Expedition several times, causing moderate to severe damage.

Kimble’s other son, a 12-year-old, attempted to intervene during the incident.

The husband said his wife acknowledged the child’s presence but continued to act recklessly, hitting her son’s leg with the vehicle, police said.

He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The 2-year-old was also taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition after sustaining injuries while being unrestrained in the vehicle.

Kimble, 32, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault/DV, reckless endangerment, vandalism of property over $1,000, and child abuse and neglect.

