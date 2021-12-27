Woman allegedly injures passengers, Delta employees on flight from Tampa

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

A woman was taken into FBI custody on Thursday after police say she injured several people and employees on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta, according to a report.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that police were waiting for the arrival of Flight 2790 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Patricia Cornwall was detained after police spoke with passengers on the flight, the report said. The report said investigators did not say exactly what occurred.

Delta did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

FOX BUSINESS: HOLIDAY TRAVEL WOES CONTINUE AS OMICRON VARIANT CAUSES AIRLINES TO CANCEL OR DELAY FLIGHTS ON SUNDAY

The Tampa Bay Times also pointed out that the extent of the injuries was not clear. TMZ obtained video that was purportedly from the incident that showed a woman confronting a man for not wearing a mask. The man told the woman, who was also not wearing a mask, that he was eating. The woman in the video could be seen striking the man at least once, the report said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that airlines should keep face mask rules in place for the forseeable future.

"We want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering," Fauci said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Unruly passenger on Delta flight

    Police said the flight was from Tampa to Atlanta and several people were hurt. A woman was taken into custody.

  • Fight on Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta ends with multiple injuries, police say

    Video shows a male passenger was slapped and spit on.

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell Shares Example of Abuse Since Trump Bashed Late Husband: ‘I Hope Your Family Dies in Front of You’

    "Once you're in that Trump hate tunnel, you kind of don't escape it," the Michigan lawmaker said

  • Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules

    Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. An emailed statement said the new mandates at Shanghai Pudong International Airport “require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta.” The Delta flight that turned back to Seattle last week left passengers with expired COVID-19 test results and U.S. visas, according to Chinese media reports.

  • Elizabeth Holmes jury to begin second week of deliberations

    The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will start their second week of deliberations Monday. Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. At its core is the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley's male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fundraising savvy.

  • We're calling it: Here are the single best post-Christmas sales at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more!

    From Amazon and Best Buy to Target, Walmart and Zappos, here are the best deals from each retailer.

  • A UPS Driver’s Kind Message to a Mother On His Route Went Viral, and Now He’s Receiving Dozens of Gifts From Strangers as a Thank You

    A 24-year-old UPS driver had no idea that the kind 20-second message he left for a new mother on her video doorbell would result in […]

  • 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' gives much needed closure to 'The Amazing Spider-Man' fans

    "No Way Home" finally does right by Andrew Garfield and "The Amazing Spider-Man" films which came before it.

  • The oxygen sensor was replaced, 'check engine' light is still on. The Car Doctor responds

    The oxygen sensor was replaced but the 'check engine' light won't go out. Now what? Which octane fuel is best? AAA's Car Doctor has answers.

  • Bears get late magic from Nick Foles to top Seahawks 25-24

    Nearly a year after he last took a snap in a game, Nick Foles showed he still has some of that Super Bowl MVP talent in his right arm. Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Foles with 1:01 remaining, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 on Sunday. “The last couple years haven't been the easiest, but at the end of the day you can still find joy in little things each and every day,” Foles said.

  • Boyle plays well until INT ruins Lions' comeback bid late

    It was the kind of ending that Tim Boyle dreamed up many times in his quest to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Boyle’s Detroit Lions recovered a fumble at the Atlanta 37-yard line with 2:18 remaining and down four points. Just one touchdown, and that would close it out for the Lions to get consecutive wins for the first time this season.

  • Putin to mull options if West refuses security demands over Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

  • Omicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights over holiday

    Hundreds of flights were canceled across the U.S. for a third day over the Christmas holiday as surging COVID-19 infections grounded flight crews. Commercial airlines canceled more than 700 flights in the U.S. on Sunday, nearly 1,000 on Christmas Day and about 700 on Christmas Eve, according to a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Further cancellations were likely, and more than 1400 flights were delayed.The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, during a peak travel time, forcing airlines to cancel flights with pilots and crew needing to be quarantined.Delta Air Lines expected more than 300 of its flights to be canceled on Sunday, due to the virus and winter weather.FlightAware data showed more than 2,000 flights were called off around the world on Sunday, and at least another seven thousand were delayed.Omicron now accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. COVID-19 cases and as many as 90% in some areas, like the northeast. New U.S. coronavirus cases have risen 45% over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.While recent research suggests Omicron produces milder illness and a lower rate of hospitalizations than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials remain cautious.

  • Prescott, Cowboys celebrate with 56-14 rout of Washington

    Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have to worry about the NFC East title anymore once they kicked off against Washington. Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a score and the Cowboys celebrated their clinching of the division crown with a 56-14 rout of Washington on Sunday night. The Cowboys (11-4) tied the franchise record for points in a first half while taking a 42-7 lead and frustrating Washington to the point that defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne scuffled on the sideline.

  • Ford delivers first Mustang Mach-E SUVs in China, uses direct-to-consumer storefronts

    Ford delivers first Mustang Mach-E in China with a new sales model: storefronts.

  • Natalie Wood death: Investigator calls new witnesses "very credible"

    Nearly four decades after the mysterious drowning death of the Hollywood star, Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators disclose new clues, new witnesses and a person of interest in the case to "48 Hours."

  • Cape Town bells to toll in honor of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

    Bells will ring in at midday Monday from St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death at age 90. The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days to mark Tutu's life. “We ask all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute to Archbishop Tutu,” said the current Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.

  • Here’s Where Home Prices Are Headed in 2022, According To Experts

    No doubt about it -- the real estate market has been white hot in 2021. But if you didn't make a move this year, and you're thinking about buying or selling -- or both -- next year, you'll want to...

  • Fans spot hilarious detail in the Beckham's family Xmas photo

    Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot one tiny detail in the Beckham's family Christmas photo. Yes, David was really on his tip-toes.

  • Get healthier in 2022: Buy this air fryer while it's $16 off at Amazon — 'best dang thing since sliced bread'

    More than 11,000 shoppers gave this machine (almost 20 percent off!) a perfect five-star rating—healthier, easy-to-cook fried foods are just a click away.