Woman allegedly was intoxicated at time of crash that killed motorcyclist in Lee’s Summit

A 22-year-old Blue Springs woman has been charged with a felony after she was allegedly driving while intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash with a motorcycle over the weekend, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

Carly A. Rudolph faces one count of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed the motorcyclist. Rudolph allegedly ran a stop sign before the collision.

The motorcyclist was identified Monday as Christopher M. Silvers of Lee’s Summit, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

The fatal crash occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday near Northeast Todd George Parkway and Leinweber Road in Lee’s Summit. Silvers was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

According to court documents, a witness told police that the motorcyclist was headed south on Northeast Todd George Parkway at what appeared to be the speed limit.

The witness then saw a silver Toyota Corolla heading west on Leinweber Road “very fast.” The car did not appear to slow down or attempt to stop before it entered the intersection and collided with the motorcycle, the witness said.

When questioned at the scene, Rudolph allegedly told police that she had been at a shelter at Lake Jacomo prior to the crash, swimming and hanging out with friends. She allegedly said she had consumed alcohol and had used a vape pen that contained a marijuana cartridge about three to four hours before the crash, according to court documents.

Officers noted that while speaking with Rudolph there was an odor of alcohol coming from her, her eyes were bloodshot and glassy and her speech was slow, according to court documents.

Police conducted a field sobriety test on Rudolph and asked her to do a preliminary breath test. The test showed a result of .093% breath alcohol concentration.

Rudolph was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. After receiving her consent, police took her to a hospital and obtained a sample of her blood. She was then taken to Lee’s Summit Detention where she allegedly agreed to do another breath test. The result, which was a little more than 2 1/2 hours after the crash, showed a .058% breath alcohol concentration.

Rudolph was being held Monday in Jackson County jail on a $100,000 bond.