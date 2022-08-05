Woman allegedly kicked, spit on first responders after car accident, records show

A woman is behind bars after she allegedly kicked and spit on first responders after a traffic accident.

On Aug. 4, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault in the 2200 block of S. Third Street.

Officers also responded to an accident at S. Third and Mallory involving suspect Kasheena Montgomery, 26, according to an affidavit.

Montgomery had driven past officers and began driving recklessly when they attempted a traffic stop, the affidavit said.

Montgomery allegedly assaulted two MPD officers and a Memphis firefighter while they were rendering aid.

She allegedly kicked the officers and spit on the firefighter, records show. They refused medical attention.

A chemical agent was then used.

Montgomery had a suspended license and was unable to provide proof of car insurance, police said.

While investigating the accident, officials discovered Montgomery’s son had been in the car but was not secured in a child restraint.

Montgomery was taken to Methodist University hospital before being taken to Jail East.

Her son was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, police said.

DHS was notified, and the child was released to Montgomery’s sister.

Montgomery is charged with Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Official Detention, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Driving, Driving While License S/R/C, and Financial Responsibility, records show.

